Twins visit the Red Sox to begin 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (13-19, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (17-16, second in the AL East)
Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (2-2, 3.18 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (2-0, 3.27 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, seven strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -112, Red Sox -107; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins on Friday to start a three-game series.
Boston has gone 8-6 in home games and 17-16 overall. The Red Sox have the sixth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .418.
Minnesota is 13-19 overall and 4-13 on the road. Twins hitters are batting a collective .235, which ranks ninth in the AL.
The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.