Brewers take on the Cubs in first of 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (19-13, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-16, third in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Ben Brown (2-2, 6.04 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Brewers: Quinn Priester (1-0, 3.79 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -117, Brewers -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs to open a three-game series.
Milwaukee is 9-4 in home games and 16-16 overall. The Brewers have a 6-0 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Chicago has a 19-13 record overall and a 10-6 record on the road. Cubs pitchers have a collective 3.98 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.
The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.