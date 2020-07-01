The Saints begin the abbreviated American Association season on Friday in their temporary home in Sioux Falls. Here are the details:

Format: Instead of a 12-team league, the American Association in 2020 will be a six-team league based in the Upper Midwest with two hub sites for at least the start of the season and two other teams playing at home. The Saints will be part of the hub in Sioux Falls with the Canaries, while the Winnipeg Goldeyes will be based out of Fargo with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. The Milwaukee Milkmen were going to be a third hub site with the Chicago Dogs, but Illinois officials last week cleared the way for the Dogs to play in their Rosemont home.

Games: The season will consist of 60 games per team, followed by a best-of-five championship series in mid-September between the top two teams. Until or unless the Saints are cleared by Minnesota health officials to return to CHS Field, they'll play 42 games at Sioux Falls Stadium. The Saints schedule is available at www.saintsbaseball.com/games.

Tickets: Saints tickets for games in Sioux Falls are available at www.saintsbaseball.com. Because of social distancing concerns, only 2,200 will be allowed in Sioux Falls Stadium (capacity 4,462). Should the Saints return to St. Paul for home games, CHS Field (capacity 7,210) is expected to open at 25% capacity.

Video: Games will be streamed on www.americanassociationbaseball.com.

