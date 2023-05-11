Spring Break is canceled.

A nostalgia-fueled homage to MTV shows about sun-soaked college parties that was slated to open in downtown St. Paul this spring is no longer in the works, its owner said.

The 1990s-themed restaurant Spring Break had been announced as the in-house restaurant at a forthcoming Courtyard by Marriott hotel across from the Xcel Energy Center. Sister restaurant Apostle Supper Club opened last fall in another part of the Seven Corners Gateway development.

But Purpose Restaurants, the group behind Spring Break, is shifting resources to one of its other brands, Hope Breakfast Bar, according to a statement from the company.

"We appreciate the incredible enthusiasm surrounding Spring Break, and it was a difficult decision to make," owner Brian Ingram said. "However, sometimes in our journey, we encounter unexpected challenges that require us to adjust our plans."

The announcement mentioned supply-chain and build-out timelines as factors in the decision. Build out of the space had not begun, Ingram told the Pioneer Press. The developer will look for another restaurant to replace it.

Ingram announced late last year an ambitious plan to expand the Hope Breakfast Bar brand, the breakfast-centric restaurant known for its inventive pancake and French toast creations. The restaurant first launched in a historic firehouse in St. Paul in 2019, and has since opened a second location at St. Louis Park's West End and an Express version at Gillette Children's Hospital. The fourth outpost is opening this spring in Eagan, and Ingram told the Star Tribune that he is looking to add more in downtown Minneapolis, Edina and other suburban areas, as well as create a franchise opportunity.

While Purpose Restaurants, which Ingram owns with his wife Sarah, donates 3% of sales to charity, the Hope brand in particular does direct, community-based outreach in the areas surrounding the restaurants. The group also owns the Gnome Craft Pub in St. Paul.

In addition, Ingram has some new ideas in the works that "will embody the same ethos of purpose-driven, community-focused dining experiences," the statement said.