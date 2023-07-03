The magic of Boom Island

Boom Island is my favorite place to watch the sunset, but sometimes I find that I’d rather sit at the bottom of the slope, turn away from the river, and look up at the people … at the elderly couple who have loved each other for 50 years resting their heads on each other’s shoulders, the woman in the pink beanie with her little white dog enjoying quiet and solitude, the two college students on a date, holding hands for the first time, the three generations of an immigrant family packing up their picnic …