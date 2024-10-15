The Latest: Harris and Trump push to energize key voting blocs their allies worry are slipping away

More than 250,000 Georgians cast ballots on Tuesday, the first day of early in-person voting in the southern swing state. Absentee mail-in ballots began to be mailed on Oct. 7. The in-person turnout blew away the previous record for first-day early voting of 133,000, set in 2020, by early afternoon, said Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Hour-plus lines to vote were reported at a few early voting sites in metro Atlanta's core counties on Tuesday afternoon, but many reported little or no wait. The total likely means more than 5% of all Georgians who will cast ballots before the end of Nov. 5 will vote Tuesday.