Remember When?

The last games played in front of a large number of fans before pandemic-imposed capacity limits in the state of Minnesota were the girls' basketball state tournament semifinals at Williams Arena on March 12, 2020, which drew 3,082 spectators. Other than up to 1,500 socially distanced fans at St. Paul Saints games last summer, arenas and stadiums in the Twin Cities haven't been allowed to host events with more than 250 people for a year. A sampling of the last home games before pandemic restrictions:

Team, venue Date Opponent, result Attendance

Lynx, Target Center Sept. 1, 2019 (560 days ago) vs. Fever, W 81-73 8,833

Twins, Target Field Oct. 7, 2019 (524) ALDS Game 3 vs. Yankees, L 5-1 41,121

Minnesota United, Allianz Field Oct. 20, 2019 (511) MLS playoffs vs. LA Galaxy, L 2-1 19,939

Gophers football, TCF Bank Stadium Nov. 30, 2019 (470) vs. Wisconsin, L 38-17 53,756

Gophers volleyball, Maturi Pavilion Dec. 7, 2019 (463) NCAA tournament vs. Creighton, W 3-2 4,003

Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium Dec. 29, 2019 (441) vs. Bears, L 21-19 66,913

Gophers women's basketball, Williams Arena March 1, 2020 (378) vs. Maryland, L 99-44 6,013

Wild, Xcel Energy Center March 3, 2020 (376) vs. Predators, W 3-1 17,242

Timberwolves, Target Center March 8, 2020 (371) vs Pelicans, L 120-107 18,978

Gophers men's basketball, Williams Arena March 8, 2020 (371) vs. Nebraska, W 107-75 9,984