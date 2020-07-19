ABOUT SERGIO ROMO

Age: 37. Born March 4, 1983, in Brawley, Calif.

Family: Married, has four sons. His father was a citizen of Mexico, and Sergio pitched in two World Baseball Classics for Mexico.

Major league seasons: This is the 13th for the 5-11, 185-pound righthanded reliever, who was acquired by the Twins in a trade last July. He pitched nine seasons for the Giants, won three World Series and was an All-Star in 2013. Has also pitched for the Dodgers, Rays and Marlins.

Career stats: 708 games, 623 IP, 2.92 ERA, 129 saves, 1.016 WHIP.

College: Went to four — Orange Coast Community College, Arizona Western Junior College, North Alabama and Colorado Mesa University. He was drafted by the Giants in 2005 in the 28th round (852nd overall).

Retiring early: As a BMX racer in high school, Romo suffered a broken collarbone and a concussion while landing after a flip and was airlifted to a trauma center, where he did not regain full consciousness for five days.

Statistical oddity: In 2018, Romo made five starts as the “opener” for Tampa Bay after 588 relief appearances. He was the third pitcher in MLB history with five starts and 25 saves in one season. He started back-to-back games on May 19 and 20 that season. During one appearance, he played third base for a batter before returning to the mound, and he was the first Rays pitcher to have a win, a loss and a save in a three-game series.

Perfect game? In 2011 with the Giants, he became the fifth reliever in MLB history to retire more than 27 consecutive hitters, getting 31 straight outs in a 15-game stretch.

Instagram: @sergioromo54