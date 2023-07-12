The Eagles' Long Goodbye Tour just got longer, as the band added a second concert at Xcel Energy Center in November alongside bonus dates in five other cities.

Don Henley and his purportedly retiring road crew will now perform Nov. 18 at the St. Paul hockey arena on top of the previously announced Nov. 17 show, making it a Friday and Saturday night run. Fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame unit Steely Dan will open both dates.

Tickets for the Nov. 17 show had not even officially gone on sale yet, but Eagles representatives announced the new dates "due to high demand" Wednesday, when pre-sale access to tickets began. Pre-sale options for the Nov. 18 concert open up Thursday at 10 a.m., while the public sale for both shows will begin Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Tour promoter Live Nation has not publicly named ticket prices for the tour. Prices for the pre-sale tickets on sale now are listed at $144 on up — way up! — to $1,750 for "official platinum" floor seats. Looks like we can't count on the Eagles taking it easy on fans for their last go-around.