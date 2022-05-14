More from Star Tribune
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland.
Nation
Transgender medication law in Alabama blocked by judge
A federal judge on Friday blocked part of an Alabama law that made it a felony to prescribe gender-affirming puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors.
Sports
Ericsson takes Indy GP's top spot amid start time change
Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson posted the fastest lap in the IndyCar Grand Prix's final practice session Saturday, completing Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course in 1 minute, 11.0839 seconds.
Business
As Musk buyout looms, Twitter searches for its soul
A toxic cesspool. A lifeline. A finger on the world's pulse. Twitter is all these things and more to its over 217 million users around the world — politicians, journalists, activists, celebrities, weirdos and normies, cat and dog lovers and just about anyone else with an internet connection.
