MUSIC

The Cure

They've only come to town one other time this century (in 2016), so Robert Smith and his elegantly gloomy pop troupe seem intent on making it count. The British brooders of "Just Like Heaven" and "Friday I'm in Love" fame have been playing more than 2½-hour sets on their U.S. tour. Set lists have been stacked with fan favorites, too, including cool deep cuts off their '80s and '90s LPs, plus a few tunes from a long-awaited new album. Kindred Scottish band the Twilight Sad opens. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, resale tickets only, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Rodrigo y Gabriela

As a follow-up to 2019's Grammy-winning "Mettavolution," the Mexican acoustic guitar duo delivered "In Between Thoughts ... a New World" this spring with plenty of new wrinkles. Not only has the pair added some synth sounds but Rodrigo is playing mostly electric lead guitar (surf, blues-rock, funk, spaghetti western, etc.) and the Bulgarian Symphony Orchestra provides strings and percussion on these very cinematic selections. How this will impact Rodrigo y Gabriela in concert remains to be seen but recent set lists are heavy on material from the new album. (8 p.m. Tue. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $39.50 and up, axs.com)

JON BREAM

Uptown Theater Kickoff Party

After a major expansion and overhaul from the same company that successfully rebirthed the Armory in downtown Minneapolis, the historic movie theater in the heart of the fluctuating Uptown district will reopen as a two-floor, 2,500-capacity concert venue with Live Nation ties. Local nice-guy pop-rockers Yam Haus have been tapped for a fun, affordable, teen-friendly opening night, fresh from a long spring tour with Twin Cities music scion Isaac Levy as their new guitarist. Landon Conrath opens. (7:30 p.m. Sat., 2900 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 15 & older, $5, ticketmaster.com)

C.R.

Meshell Ndegeocello

Next week, the veteran bassist/singer/composer will release "The Omnichord Real Book," a followup to 2018's "Ventriloquism," her covers collection that had plenty of Prince and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis pieces. A preview of the ambitious new record finds the adventurous music maker working with an Omnichord, an electronic instrument that sounds like a chiming harp, and contemplating soul-searching topics like the African diaspora and spiritual rebirth. The jazzy record, Ndegeocello's first for Blue Note, features many guests, including harpist Brandee Younger, trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire and keyboardist Jason Moran. (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Tue. & Wed., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $50-$65, dakotacooks.com)

J.B.

Weezer & Modest Mouse

Nerd-rock king Rivers Cuomo and his sunny Los Angeles pop-rock crew are billing their 30-city summer trek as the "Indie Rock Roadtrip," the gist of which is they're playing smaller than usual venues with cooler bands for support. Case in point: "Float On" hitmakers Modest Mouse, who've rebounded as a live act of late. Weezer's set lists look to be more playful than usual, too. L.A. kid-rockers Momma open. (7 p.m. Tue., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $73, ticketmaster.com)

C.R.

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra

Celebrated Hungarian conductor Gabor Takacs-Nagy will help the SPCO cap its season with the world premiere of Geoffrey Gordon's arrangement of Claude Debussy's "Première Rhapsodie" (with clarinetist Sang Yoon Kim soloing), Edvard Grieg's Quartet for String Orchestra and Beethoven's ultimate summer vacation in music, the "Pastoral" Symphony. Friday night's concert will not only be livestreamed online, but also across the street on the big screen in Rice Park. (11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Fri., 8 p.m. Sat., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $12-$50, kids and students free, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

ROB HUBBARD

One Voice Mixed Chorus

For a concert called "ONEarth," the Twin Cities' foremost LGBTQ choir pays homage to nature while surrounded by the turbulent brown waters of the Mississippi River. Raspberry Island is the setting for a concert led by One Voice's new interim director, J. David Moore, that features large-scale puppets and an eclectic collection of music that celebrates the Earth and those who work to protect it. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. (7 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun., Raspberry Island, Harriet Island Road near E. Water Street, St. Paul. free-$50, onevoicemn.org)

R.H.

THEATER

'It's Not the Heat, It's the Stupidity'

The Brave New Workshop is known for long-form sketch comedy but the troupe is going full improv for its latest show. Artistic director Caleb McEwen hosts and Jon Pumper provides musical accompaniment for these comic riffs on Minnesota summers. The rotating cast of improvisers includes comedy veterans Lauren Anderson and Doug Neithercott. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Ends Aug. 5. Brave New Workshop, 824 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $23-$28. HennepinTheatreTrust.org.)

ROHAN PRESTON

'Red Speedo'

Here's one way to make a splash: Stage your play at a swimming pool. Playwright Lucas Hnath won an Obie for this one-act about a swimmer at an Olympic trial whose dreams are threatened after performance-enhancing drugs are found in a locker. Walking Shadow Theatre Co., which also produced Hnath's "The Christians" back in 2016, is staging the production at the Bush Student Center Swimming Pool at Hamline University. Seating is on benches poolside and there's a chance you might get wet. (June 10-July 1. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 3 p.m. Sun., Hamline University, 1537 Hewitt Av., St. Paul. $15-$50. walkingshadow.org)

R.P.

COMEDY

Cy Amundson

The native of Worthington, Minn., was poised to be one of the hottest stand-ups in the country, but an autoimmune disease has made touring the past few years nearly impossible. Amundson keeps busy with two successful podcasts, "The Cy Amundson Show" and "The Middle of Somewhere" with Chad Daniels, as well as with his obsession with sports. Amundson, who now lives in Cincinnati, returns to his home state for a rare stage appearance that promises to be as emotional as it is hilarious. (8 p.m. Wed., Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St, Mpls. $22. Sold out. acmecomedycompany.com)

NEAL JUSTIN

DANCE

Victoria Dance Productions

For 30 years, Victoria McNamara has been sharing her love of dance from her Edina studio, a robust operation that boasts 18 staff members, over 400 students and countless alumni, including dancers who have gone on to professional careers. Victoria Dance Productions offers classes in tap, ballet, jazz, lyrical and pointe for ages 3-55. As part of its 30th anniversary, VDP will feature performances and photo opportunities between the shows on Saturday. (6:30 p.m. Fri., 1 & 5 p.m. Sat., Edina Performing Arts Center, 6754 Valley View Road, $19, 952-835-7497, victoriadance.com)

SHEILA REGAN

FAMILY

Friendly City Days

The schedule of events for Albertville's community festival is packed. Someone's old stuff can be another person's new stuff during the citywide garage sale. Carnies will tempt guests with walls of stuffed animals as well as rides that make the stomach flutter. Throughout the five-day event, activities also include a game night, block party, fire department open house, car show and more. (Various hours and locations Wed.-Sun. See website for schedule. albertvillefriendlycitydays.com)