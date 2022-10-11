Netflix rolls out the red carpet for prequels, sequels, mysteries and much anticipated fan favorites that will debut this fall.

What dream home? Ryan Murphy's "The Watcher" is the kind-of true story about a mysterious house in suburban New Jersey where ominous letters keep landing in the mailbox. The show premieres Thursday and stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow, Noma Dumezweni, Richard Kind, Margo Martindale and Jennifer Coolidge.

A blood quest: The prequel series "The Witcher: Blood Origin" is set 1,200 years before the events of "The Witcher," tracking the creation of the first prototype Witcher and what led up to the Conjunction of the Spheres. It debuts Dec. 25.

Revisiting 1899: The latest mystery, "1899," from the pair behind "Dark" will premiere on Nov. 17, a multilingual series about a migrant steamship heading west to leave the old continent that unexpectedly encounters another migrant ship adrift in the sea.

Back to life: The third and final season of "Dead to Me" will hit Netflix on Nov. 17, reuniting Christina Applegate's Jen and Linda Cardellini's Judy in their final dark and twisted adventure. It's unclear yet if there are more secret twins.

Unpeeling a sequel: "Glass Onion," Rian Johnson's long-awaited sequel to "Knives Out," drops Dec. 23 with a stunning cast including Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., David Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton and Daniel Craig. It features a mysterious puzzle box and an invitation on a private yacht to solve a murder.

Of man and beast: The magical dream world of Winsor McCay's 1905 comic strip comes to life in "Slumberland" on Nov. 18 as Flip (Jason Momoa), a 9-foot-tall half-man, half-beast, helps 11-year-old Nema (Marlow Barkley) hunt down her missing father.

So, who's the mole? The "To All the Boys" heartthrob Noah Centineo is going gritty in "The Recruit," starring as a fledgling lawyer at the CIA "who becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the agency." The series premieres Dec. 16.

Get clued in: Millie Bobby Brown gets another go at the delightful Enola Holmes, younger sister of Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), in the sequel film "Enola Holmes 2." This time, Enola hunts for a missing girl, out Nov. 4.

Calling all lords, ladies: Decades before she rules the ton, a young queen (India Amarteifio) has no interest in her troll of a future husband, King George, in the "Bridgerton" spin-off "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story." The launch date is TBA.

"The Crown' returns: The fifth season of "The Crown," which introduces Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major, premieres on Nov. 9.

And Emily is back in Paris: Netflix's frothiest, silliest series, "Emily in Paris," returns Dec. 21. Will Emily (Lily Collins) finally make a decision between her two men, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo)? Almost certainly not.

The final descent begins: Saved from NBC cancellation, the first half of the final season of "Manifest" will begin streaming on Nov. 4 as the passengers of the doomed Montego Air Flight 828 approach their Death Date.