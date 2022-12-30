As the Star Tribune Editorial Board closes out each year, we like to highlight some of the best editorial cartoons that graced our pages. However, 2022 was unlike any other as our beloved, award-winning cartoonist Steve Sack took his well-deserved retirement in February. So here, alongside a few of Sack's contributions from the first months of 2022, we've selected some cartoons from syndicated sources and other contributors that we published throughout the year.

Happy viewing and happy New Year!