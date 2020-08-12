More from Star Tribune
Listen: The Harris effect
How will the selection of Joe Biden's running mate impact the race? Hear the "Playing Politics" analysis from WCCO Radio's Chad Hartman and the Star Tribune Editorial Board's Scott Gillespie and John Rash.
Editorial
A data debacle in California's pandemic response
It's no longer clear if governor is up to the task of guiding the strategy.
Editorial
In DFL primary, signs of impatience
Progressive voters show dissatisfaction with the sometimes slow pace of change on critical issues.
Douglas M. Baker Jr.
The pandemic, racial inequity: Child care is part of solution for both
It narrows gaps — but it's in need of rescue.