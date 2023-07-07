A couple of misspelled road signs have brought quite a bit of levity to the east-central Minnesota community of Ogilvie.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation recently installed signs denoting the city limits for the Kanabec County city of 388 residents, and they contained an oops. The signs transposed an I and L, reading "Oglivie" rather than Ogilvie.

The gaffe touched off some lively conversation on social media, with MnDOT even poking fun at itself.

"Well, that's embarasing!" the agency wrote on its Facebook page. "Sorry about that - speling is hard. Weer working on replacement sings as we speek and will make sure its correct this time."

A new sign with the correct spelling was installed Thursday.

MnDOT spokeswoman Anne Meyer said she was not exactly sure when the bungled signs went up on Hwys. 23 and 47. But online banter that started last week brought it to the agency's attention.

"We do make mistakes," Meyer said.

One commenter asked: "How much thyme will it take two replace?" To which MnDOT replied: "About 2 teaspoons for each sign and we're hoping to have them done by early next week."

As for the future of the misspelled signs, Lindsay Keen marked her post as "serious" when she asked MnDOT if she could have one of them.

To which the agency replied: "Maybe take it up with the Department of 'Corrections.'"

For the record, MnDOT makes its own signs — not jail inmates — and replacement signs with Ogilvie correctly spelled were installed Thursday, Meyer said.

That brought some relief Friday to Ogilvie Mayor Mark Nilson. He thanked MnDOT for taking care of things so quickly.

"Now social media can find something else to worry about," he said.

It wasn't the first MnDOT blunder to get widespread attention. In 2020, the contractor who rebuilt Interstate 35W between downtown Minneapolis and Crosstown Hwy. 62 installed six misspelled signs along the high occupancy toll lanes.

"2 or more persons per vehilce," read the signs, before they were replaced.