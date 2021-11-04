Let the culinary professionals handle this year's Thanksgiving cooking. Takeout options vary from the turkey to pies and everything in between. Some restaurants are offering full dinner packages, others have mix-and-match options. (Ordering deadlines and pickup details vary.) For even lower-maintenance options, several restaurants are once again offering dine-in feasts, ranging from buffets with all the fixings to three-course meals. But don't delay — whatever option you choose, early reservations are always recommendation.

TAKEOUT

The Buttered Tin

This heat-and-serve meal includes ham (from Fischer Family Farms Pork in Waseca, Minn.) glazed with honey, brown sugar and stone-ground mustard; Southern-style candied yams; and green beans. Serves four to six, $137.94. For an additional charge, add nine dinner rolls ($9.73), a frozen ready-to-bake pie ($30.40) or a fresh ready-to-serve pie ($34.04). Order by Nov. 18, pickup Nov. 24.

237 E. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-224-2300, thebutteredtin.com

Highland Grill

The Blue Plate Restaurant Co. is preparing a take-and-bake meal that features roasted turkey with gluten-free turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green bean hot dish, an arugula-spinach salad with dried cranberries and candied walnuts. Serves four, $75. Order by Nov. 20, pickup Nov. 24.

771 Cleveland Av. S., St. Paul, 651-690-1173, highlandgrill.com

The Lexington

Grand Avenue's dining grande dame has a dinner kit that includes roasted turkey breast and cider-braised turkey leg, whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, whole wheat brown butter-sage stuffing, brown gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon and smoked shallots, sweet potato casserole, cranberry chutney, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie with salted caramel whipped cream. Serves four to six, $220. Pickup Nov. 24.

1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com

Lowell Inn

Enjoy roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, sage stuffing, salad, vegetables, a dinner roll and a slice of pumpkin pie. $29 per serving. Pickup Nov. 25. There's a dine-in option, too.

102 N. 2nd St., Stillwater, 651-439-1100, lowellinn.com

Machine Shed

There are options. Choose turkey breast or ham for the entree, then select four sides (from mashed potatoes and gravy, sage stuffing, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole and more) and apple, cherry or pumpkin pie. Meals also include dinner rolls and cranberry relish. Serves four, $79.99. Pie upgrades ($5) include pecan, banana cream and lemon meringue. Pickup Nov. 24.

8515 Hudson Blvd. N., Lake Elmo, 651-735-7436, machineshed.com

Mason Jar Kitchen

A takeout dinner features herb-roasted turkey, sage-rosemary stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, candied yams, green beans, salad (Caesar or garden) and dinner rolls. Serves four to six, $145. Add-ons include mac and cheese, cranberry sauce and other side dishes; pies (pumpkin, pecan, French silk) are also available. Order by Nov. 23, heat-and-serve pickup is Nov. 24, ready-to-eat pickup Nov. 25.

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan, 651-340-7809, masonjar.kitchen

Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse

Dinner includes roasted turkey breast, mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, turkey gravy, herb-garlic stuffing, green bean casserole, mixed greens salad, sourdough bread and pumpkin pie. $27.95 per person, or $99.95 for four. Add a pumpkin cheesecake for $29.95. Order by Nov. 17, pickup Nov. 24.

456 Concord Exchange S., South St. Paul, 651-350-7743, stockyardstc.com

Tria

Holiday meal kits include roasted turkey, garlic whipped potatoes, gravy, stuffing, roasted vegetables, salad, cranberry sauce, baguette and pumpkin pie. Serves four to five, $160. Add-ons include turkey-gravy-cranberry sauce leftovers ($30) and cocktail kits ($45). Order by Nov. 18, pickup Nov. 24 and Nov. 25.

5959 Centerville Road, North Oaks, 651-426-9222, triarestaurant.com

DINING IN

Baldamar

The buffet (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at this great-looking restaurant will feature prime rib, beer-braised ham, roasted turkey and gravy, peel-and-eat shrimp, cranberry stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, salads, brunch classics (French toast, caramel rolls) and pies. $51.95.

1642 County Road B2 W., Roseville, 651-796-0040, baldamar.com

Holman's Table

The three-course meal includes a classic turkey-and-trimmings setup along with a choice of starter (sweet potato bisque, shrimp cocktail, squash salad) plus pumpkin mousse or chocolate flourless cake for dessert. $39.95 per person.

644 Bayfield St., St. Paul, 612-800-5298, holmanstable.com

Lowell Inn

This Stillwater landmark is preparing a buffet (11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.) with roasted turkey, sausage-sage stuffing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, pot roast, broccoli salad, cranberry sauce, desserts and more. $29 adults, $18 children ages 4 to 12, free for children ages 3 and under.

102 N. 2nd St., Stillwater, 651-439-1100, lowellinn.com