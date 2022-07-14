HOUSTON — Days after President Joe Biden moved to ensure some abortion access in states with bans in place, Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas on Thursday filed suit challenging the executive order that he said would "force abortions" in hospitals in the state.

The suit represented an opening salvo in what is likely to be a protracted legal tug of war between the Biden administration and states such as Texas that have swiftly taken steps to ban abortion in almost all cases after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Biden's order sought to protect access to medication abortion and also to allow for emergency medical care that could include the termination of a pregnancy because of complications that pose a threat to the health or life of the woman.

Paxton, in the suit, said the president was trying to "attempt to use federal law to transform every emergency room in the country into a walk-in abortion clinic."

