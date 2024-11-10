Marshall rebounded in the second set and was up 15-10 thanks to three service aces during a 5-1 run. But Alexandria came out of a timeout on a 7-2 streak to tie the score at 17. Late in the second set, the Cardinals used the block from sophomores Lilly Krusemark and Sydney Kracht to win three consecutive points for a 21-19 lead. A couple more kills from Thull and another block at the net helped give Alexandria a two-sets-to-none lead over the defending champs.