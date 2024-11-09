In 2021, Hawley finished third in its first trip to the Class 2A volleyball state tournament. Respectable debut, maybe hard to top next trip.
On-the-rise Hawley hits the peak, tops Southwest Christian for the Class 2A volleyball state title
Hawley won the championship on its second trip to the tournament, after finishing third in 2021.
Not for the Nuggets.
No. 3 Hawley won its first volleyball state title with a 25-22, 20-25, 26-24, 25-22 win over No. 4 Southwest Christian on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center. Junior middle blocker Annaka Johnson had the game-winning kill for the Nuggets — her 11th kill of the match.
Some clad in glittering gold-sequinned jackets, Hawley supporters traveled nearly four hours to St. Paul to watch the Nuggets beat No. 2 Chatfield in five sets in the semifinals Friday, then hoist their first trophy Saturday.
Hawley (29-5) rallied from down 18-13 in set one but let Southwest Christian build and keep a distant lead in the second. Down 22-24 in set three, the Stars forced Hawley into extra rallies, but the Nuggets saw out the set with a service ace from senior defensive specialist Emma Sannes to take a 2-1 lead.
Down 14-9 in set four, the Nuggets again surged from behind to make the fourth set the final set.
Hawley was led by sophomore outside hitter Katarina Vetter with 16 kills, plus 20 digs. Junior libero Hannah Stotts had a match-high 25 digs for the Nuggets, while senior Ingrid Rustad and junior McKenna Walker split setting duties.
