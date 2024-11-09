Aaron Syverson threw six touchdown passes — three to Marselio Mendez and three to Dylan Wheeler — as host St. John’s clinched a spot in the MIAC football championship game by beating St. Olaf 55-6 on Saturday.
Area college football roundup: St. John’s, Bethel will play for MIAC championship
The Johnnies and Royals both won handily to set up a showdown next week in Collegeville.
Syverson completed 25 of 28 passes for 438 yards for the Johnnies, who led 34-0 at halftime and will play host to Bethel for the conference title next week.
Bethel 49, Concordia (Moorhead) 16: Cooper Drews threw for 372 yards and three TDs and Matt Jung returned two interceptions for scores as the No. 25 Royals earned their fourth consecutive berth in the MIAC championship game by beating the host Cobbers.
Carleton 51, Gustavus Adolphus 17: Jack Curtis threw for 469 yards and seven TDs to lead the host Knights past the Gusties. Tyler Dimond had 12 receptions for 282 yards and four TDs for Carleton.
Augsburg 33, Macalester 3: Marcus Freeman passed for 320 yards and two TDs to lead the host Auggies past the Scots. Tyrone Wilson had 11 receptions for 149 yards and a score for Augsburg.
St. Scholastica 42, Hamline 28: Donald West passed for 233 yards and three TDs and Nick Schlender ran for 109 yards and three TDs as the Saints beat the host Pipers.
Northwestern (St. Paul) 42, Greenville 34: Sivert Klefsaas ran for 245 yards and three touchdowns and Caden Cantrell ran for two TDs and threw a TD pass as the host Eagles clinched the UMAC title with a victory over the Panthers.
Martin Luther 13, Crown 0: Rees Roecker ran for 70 yards and a TD and Micah Koschnitzke kicked two field goals to lead the host Knights over the Polars.
Minnesota-Morris 47, Westminster 27: Drake Bryson ran for three TDs and Izayah Boss rushed for two more to lead the visiting Cougars to victory.
Division II
Minnesota Duluth 35, Concordia (St. Paul) 7: Kyle Walljasper passed for 219 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 99 yards to guide the Bulldogs past the host Golden Bears. DaShaun Ames, who had six receptions for 98 yards, caught all three TD passes from Walljasper.
Bemidji State 25, Minnesota State Moorhead 14: Sam McGath threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third as the Beavers rallied to beat the host Dragons. MSU Moorhead led 14-9 at halftime but was shut out in the second half.
Minnesota State Mankato 49, Mary 21: The Mavericks scored touchdowns their final five possessions to pull away from the visiting Marauders. Mary tied the score at 14-14 after recovering a fumble on MSU Mankato’s first possession of the third quarter, but Christian Vasser put the Mavericks ahead to stay with a 1-yard TD run. MSU Mankato’s Hayden Ekern threw two TD passes and ran for a score.
Winona State 37, Southwest Minnesota State 15: Cole Stenstrom passed for 344 yards and two touchdowns and Jacob Scott kicked three field goals to lead the Warriors over the host Mustangs..
Augustana 27, Sioux Falls 21: Jarod Epperson rushed for 202 yards and two TDs as the host Vikings won their sixth in a row and maintained sole possession of first place in the NSIC.
FCS
South Dakota State 38, North Dakota 7: The Jackrabbits, ranked No. 3, scored 28 points in the second quarter en route to the victory in Grand Forks, N.D. Mark Gronowski passed for 193 yards and three TDs and Angel Johnson rushed for 100 yards and a TD for the Jackrabbits.
South Dakota 49, Indiana State 0: Charles Pierre Jr. ran for 165 yards and two TDs and Aidan Bouman passed for 238 yards and two TDs to lead the No. 5 Coyotes past the visiting Sycamores.
