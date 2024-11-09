Area college football roundup: St. John’s, Bethel will play for MIAC championship

Minnesota State Mankato 49, Mary 21: The Mavericks scored touchdowns their final five possessions to pull away from the visiting Marauders. Mary tied the score at 14-14 after recovering a fumble on MSU Mankato’s first possession of the third quarter, but Christian Vasser put the Mavericks ahead to stay with a 1-yard TD run. MSU Mankato’s Hayden Ekern threw two TD passes and ran for a score.