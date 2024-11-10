Outdoors

Minnesota’s 2024 deer hunt in pictures

Firearm season began Saturday, Nov. 9.

By Star Tribune staff

November 10, 2024 at 6:39PM
A buck stood near the Minnesota River, across the channel from Picnic Island. Photo taken in Fort Snelling State Park on Wednesday, Nov. 6, before hunting season began. (Provided/Kathy Kerr)

Hunters took to fields and forests for Minnesota’s annual firearms deer season. Here are some highlights from readers of the Minnesota Star Tribune. We’d love to share your snapshots, too, on Star Tribune online platforms and, possibly, in print.

Here is how to contribute: Send your name, city or town, age, a high-resolution image and details of your hunt in an email to outdoors@startribune.com. Please include relevant contact information in case we need to reach you with questions.

On his first-ever deer hunt, Nate Chlebeck, 16, of Cottage Grove, shot this buck on Opening Day near Moose Lake (Provided/Courtesy of Kevin Chlebeck)
Drew Swartz, of the Twin Cities, shot this buck opening weekend on public land in southeast Minnesota. (provided/Courtesy of Drew Swartz)
Harrison Smith, of Willmar, shot this buck with his bow just before the rifle season opened in Minnesota. He felled the whitetail in the Minnesota River bottoms near Renville. It was his first archery killed buck. (Provided/Courtesy of Harrison Smith)
Star Tribune staff

