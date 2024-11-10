On tour stop, Billie Eilish visits vintage store located in former Minneapolis White Castle

Pop star Billie Eilish stopped at VINTAGE, a south Minneapolis vintage store located in a historic former White Castle, on Saturday, the store’s owner confirmed.
Singer and songwriter Eilish is in town playing two sold-out nights at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. She stopped in at VINTAGE on Lyndale Avenue near closing time, store owner Justin Schaefer said, describing her visit as a “complete surprise.”
“She seemed very into the vibe of the shop,” Schaefer said. “She was quoted as saying, ‘this place is so awesome.’”
The “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” and “What Was I Made For?” singer bought a ‘60s cooking apron with a female nude on it, which Schaefer described as “very punk.” She also bought a 1950s Coca-Cola work shirt and a black and white striped ‘60s referee jacket, Schaefer said. Members of her entourage also bought items.
At the store, Eilish posed for a photo with Schaefer’s 11-year-old son, who Schaefer said “played it cool.”
“My son was the most excited, which is the best,” Schaefer said.
Schaefer wondered how Eilish found his shop, which he said carries niche items.
“I don’t really know how she found it, probably like anybody else,” he said. “People are always curious what’s in this 1930s White Castle on the National Register of Historic Places.”
