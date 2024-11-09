Greater Minnesota

Minnesota deer hunter shot in head near Moorhead

Authorities said the 34-year-old Dilworth man was in serious condition when transported to a Fargo hospital.

By Walker Orenstein

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 9, 2024 at 8:51PM

A deer hunter was shot in the head Saturday morning in rural Moorhead and taken by helicopter to a Fargo hospital for treatment, law enforcement officials said.

According to Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting, the 34-year-old Dilworth man was in serious condition while being transported to the hospital. His condition Saturday afternoon was unclear.

Saturday marks the first day in Minnesota’s 2024 firearm deer hunting season.

Empting, whose agency is investigating the shooting, declined to release additional information on how the man was shot or who shot him. He said the area where the shooting occurred is a shotgun slug zone for deer hunting, so he assumes the man was hit by a shotgun.

Clay County deputies and a state trooper responded around 8 a.m. to a report that a hunter was struck by gunfire. Authorities provided first aid before an ambulance arrived and called Sanford AirMed for an air lift.

about the writer

Walker Orenstein

Reporter

Walker Orenstein covers energy, natural resources and sustainability for the Star Tribune. Before that, he was a reporter at MinnPost and at news outlets in Washington state.

