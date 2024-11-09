Gophers volleyball coach Keegan Cook knew the road in the Big Ten grew rugged when it added four former Pac-12 teams this season.
He and his team learned so again Saturday afternoon, swept in three sets by newcomer Oregon at sold-out Maturi Pavilion.
The 12th-ranked Ducks won it 25-14, 25-20, 25-21 on Gophers Alumni Day.
The loss came after the 14th-ranked Gophers’ four-match win streak ended Thursday with a four-set loss to former Pac-12er Washington, which Cook coached before he took the Minnesota job in December 2022.
Until unranked Washington came to town, the Gophers had beaten Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Northwestern consecutively, and they swept all of them except for the Buckeyes.
“It’s kind of what I expected in terms of their strength,” Cook said of the Big Ten’s newest teams before Saturday’s match. “Maybe a little more than I was expecting, honestly.”
USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten along with Washington and Oregon this season. The Big Ten now spans the country from the Pacific Ocean in the West to Rutgers and Penn State in the East.
Oregon was swept by No. 2 Nebraska in Eugene two nights before it came to Minneapolis.
Cook called Washington and Oregon a “pair of opposites” who share one big commonality: their physicality. Washington does so on defense, Oregon on offense.
“They’re both a perfect fit for the Big Ten, their physicality expressing itself in different ways,” he said.
On Saturday, the Ducks mostly cruised through the first two sets before the Gophers started the third with four unanswered points that forced an Oregon timeout.
The match was paused later in the third set and a point was replayed after Oregon outside hitter Sophie Gregoire went down injured and in great pain with a leg injury.
The new Big Ten arrangement sent the Ducks halfway across the country in a day, from Thursday’s home match against the Huskers to Saturday afternoon’s meeting with the Gophers at the Pav.
The Gophers went west to play UCLA and USC in early October.
“Those trips out west are no joke,” Cook said. “At the end of this, when you look at the winning percentage of teams that travel multiple time zones, you’ll see how challenging it’s going to be year in and year out.”
The Gophers entered Saturday’s match sixth in the Big Ten standings. The conference has six teams ranked in the AVCA poll’s top 15. Three of the four newcomers are in the top eight in the standings.
Saturday was Alumni Day at the Pavilion, and more than 35 former players were welcomed back, acknowledged decade by decade, starting with the 1970s.
The 2004 team that was the first and only Gophers team to make the NCAA championship final game — against Stanford — was specifically honored.
Kelly Bowman and Paula Gentil were named first-team All America from that team, which set a school record with 33 wins.
