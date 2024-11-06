Keegan Cook isn’t downplaying the significance of his Gophers volleyball team playing Washington for the first time since he left the program.
Next up for red-hot Gophers volleyball: A reunion for the coach
Keegan Cook coached Washington for eight seasons, including a 2020 Final Four trip. The Huskies insist there are no hard feelings heading into Thursday’s game at Maturi Pavilion.
Two years ago, Cook was hired to replace Hugh McCutcheon at Minnesota after an eight-year stint as Washington’s coach, which included 198 wins, four Pac-12 titles and a Final Four in the 2020 season.
The No. 14 Gophers (16-6, 9-3 Big Ten) are riding high with four straight wins, but there will be even more motivation Thursday night to keep that match streak alive with Cook’s former squad showing up to Maturi Pavilion.
“We talk about every match as it is,” said Cook, who also faces No. 12 Oregon on Saturday at home. “I’m excited to see those guys and I like the way they’re playing. I’ve liked the way they’ve represented themselves.”
Representing Huskies volleyball was all Cook knew for nearly a decade before he was lured from Seattle to Minneapolis in 2022. He was coaching at one of the top programs in the Pac-12. Cook still embraced a new challenge.
“Seattle is a big pro sports city,” Cook said. “But when I think about traditional college experience and the fan bases that show up, I can just see it up here. It’s just different. It’s a different level of commitment. This feels like this community really appreciates the sport.”
Leslie Gabriel, who succeeded Cook as UW head coach, was on staff for his entire tenure from 2015-22. Cook recruited several players currently on the Huskies roster, including leading hitters and seniors Kierstyn Barton and Madi Endsley.
“There’s mixed emotions,” Cook said. “There’s the joyful side of it to see them doing well. Players you’ve recruited who have developed and are doing well. Coaching staff you’re close with. There’s the competitive side of it. Wanting to keep our momentum going and beat a good team.”
Gabriel said Huskies players who played for Cook understand why he left. She didn’t sense any “ill will” toward their old coach entering Thursday.
“He’s just an awesome person,” Gabriel said. “He’s a hard worker. He’s someone who you want to be friends with because of the person he is. We coached together for some time and built a relationship we’ll have forever.”
Gabriel’s maiden name is Tuiasosopo. She’s the oldest of five, and one of her brothers, Marques Tuiasosopo, was Washington’s quarterback before he played eight years in the NFL.
Gabriel, who started her career as Washington’s associate head coach in 2001, first met Cook when they were on Hall of Famer Jim McLaughlin’s staff together in 2014.
In 2005, Gabriel was part of McLaughlin’s national championship team as an assistant, but she also enjoyed long-term success under Cook. They reached at least the NCAA Sweet 16 in six of eight seasons together, including four Elite Eights and the one Final Four run.
“Keegan’s a competitor and wants to win,” Gabriel said. “He’s not afraid to take on challenges. That’s one thing I loved when coaching under him. There was no challenge he wasn’t willing to take. I often think about him now that I’m a head coach leading a team. I think back to how he handled those things.”
Cook’s big on building strong relationships between coaches and players. That’s one of the biggest ideals that carried over to Gabriel’s program. The Huskies went from 16-15 in her first year leading to 17-5 so far this season, including 7-5 in the Big Ten. A four-match win streak was snapped in a four-set loss at USC last Sunday, but Washington upset previously top-10 ranked Oregon last week.
“I’m not surprised to see them back on track in Year 2 under Coach Gabriel’s lead,” Cook said. “I’m looking forward to welcoming them to the Pav and having a good match.”
Barton, who leads her team with 3.6 kills per set, missed Washington’s last match against USC with an injury. Meanwhile, the Gophers appear to be the healthiest they’ve been in weeks, with senior opposite hitter Lydia Grote back from injury in the last few matches.
Grote, a former Cal standout, played against Washington for three years in the Pac-12, but her sister, Marin, is also a former Huskies All-America and played from 2018-22. Nothing compares to the connection Cook has at UW, though.
“I think Keegan’s definitely excited to see some of the players he used to coach,” Grote said. “But ultimately we’re preparing the same way we would for any team. We know Washington and Oregon are really good and well balanced teams.”
