Live: Vikings make rare trip to Jacksonville to play the Jaguars

Blake Cashman is set to return from the turf toe injury that’s kept him out the past three games, while the Vikings will also have Ivan Pace Jr., who’s active after returning from a knee injury for a full practice on Friday. Coach Kevin O’Connell had seemed optimistic on Friday that both would play; with Cashman returning, the Vikings will have another valuable defensive piece against Jaguars backup quarterback Mac Jones, who will start in place of Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars made Lawrence inactive with the shoulder injury that looked like it would keep him out for the game. Their offensive line will be without former Vikings guard Ezra Cleveland.