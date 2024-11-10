Live: Vikings make rare trip to Jacksonville to play the Jaguars

The Vikings (6-2) continue their string of AFC South matchups with their first trip to Jacksonville since a victory there in 2016. They head south to face a 2-7 Jaguars team that ranks 30th in the league in points against, has won just once in Jacksonville and is dealing with a slate of injuries on offense.
- Kickoff: noon Sunday
- Where: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.
- TV: Fox
- Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; SiriusXM 383, 820 (Vikings), 229, 814 (Jaguars)
- Line: Vikings by 7
This is the live report of the Vikings’ Week 10 NFL game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Check back here often for live updates and analysis:
11:30 a.m.: Pregame reading
Officially, Grant Udinski is the Vikings’ assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach. Unofficially, he’s mentor to J.J. McCarthy, protégé of Kevin O’Connell and the most likely to go off the grid in the mountains somewhere.
“The guy’s the most interesting man in the world,” McCarthy said. “He should be on a Dos Equis commercial.”
11:15 a.m.: Four things to watch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four things I’ll be watching for today in Jacksonville as the Vikings attempt to improve to 7-2:
1. Can Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores fluster another young quarterback? Flores’ defense has flustered even good young quarterbacks the Vikings have faced this season, including C.J. Stroud and Brock Purdy. The Vikings’ only two losses were to smart, veteran quarterbacks who handle pressure well: Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford. Today the Vikings will face Jacksonville backup Mac Jones. The Vikings should be able to attack him with their versatile defensive approach.
2. Can Aaron Jones keep churning? One of the reasons the Packers let Aaron Jones leave as a free agent was that he had trouble staying healthy last season. He has not missed a game for the Vikings, and has become invaluable to their offense. Can he continue to be highly productive and healthy as the Vikings grind through the middle of their schedule, having already had their bye week?
3. Is Blake Cashman ready to roll? The middle of the Vikings’ defense looked surprisingly vulnerable when Cashman was out with a turf toe. He returns today and could be a major factor against a team that has had some success with power running. Cashman’s ability to stuff the run and control the short passing game can lead to long down and distance situations in which the Vikings’ pass rush can cut loose.
4. Are the Jaguars toast? The Jaguars looked hopeless even when quarterback Trevor Lawrence was healthy. A loss today and they’ll be without hope. Will they be desperate, or depressed?
— JIM SOUHAN
11:00 a.m.: Vikings-Jaguars predictions
Blake Cashman’s return boosts Brian Flores’ defense against a Jaguars team without quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville’s weak fan base and lousy record should enable Vikings Nation to steal home-field advantage.
10:45 a.m.: Vikings-Jaguars inactives
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Vikings’ defense will be back at full strength today against the Jaguars.
Blake Cashman is set to return from the turf toe injury that’s kept him out the past three games, while the Vikings will also have Ivan Pace Jr., who’s active after returning from a knee injury for a full practice on Friday. Coach Kevin O’Connell had seemed optimistic on Friday that both would play; with Cashman returning, the Vikings will have another valuable defensive piece against Jaguars backup quarterback Mac Jones, who will start in place of Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars made Lawrence inactive with the shoulder injury that looked like it would keep him out for the game. Their offensive line will be without former Vikings guard Ezra Cleveland.
Here’s the full list of inactives:
Vikings: CB Dwight McGlothern, CB Fabian Moreau, OL Dan Feeney, OL Walter Rouse, DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, QB Brett Rypien (emergency third QB)
Jaguars: Lawrence, Cleveland, DE Myles Cole, DT Esezi Otomewo, DT Maason Smith
— BEN GOESSLING
