The Vikings’ pass rush should be able to generate pressure and stop the run against an outmatched Jaguars offensive line that’s dealing with injuries. While Jacksonville will keep defenders in coverage rather than blitzing Sam Darnold, the Vikings have enough weapons that they should still be able to find room to throw against an unremarkable secondary. The Vikings are the healthier team coming into this one, and they‘ve got every reason to take care of this game and keep the pressure on the Lions, who have a tough matchup with Houston on Sunday. In a stadium where plenty of their fans figure to show up and support them, the Vikings will win and get to 7-2. Vikings 27, Jaguars 14