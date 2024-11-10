Vikings-Jaguars inactives: Trevor Lawrence out, Blake Cashman in

The Jaguars made Trevor Lawrence inactive with the shoulder injury that looked like it would keep him out for the game. So Jones, who threw for a career-high 382 yards against the Vikings in 2022, will start for the Jaguars. It’s a different defense with Brian Flores calling the shots than the Vikings had under Ed Donatell two years ago, and the Jaguars’ offensive line will be without former Vikings guard Ezra Cleveland.