JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Vikings’ defense will be back at full strength Sunday against the Jaguars.
Vikings-Jaguars inactives: Trevor Lawrence out, Blake Cashman in
The Vikings defense will be at full strength as Jacksonville turns to backup quarterback Mac Jones with starter Trevor Lawrence out with a shoulder injury.
Blake Cashman is set to return from the turf toe injury that’s kept him out the past three games, while the Vikings will also have Ivan Pace Jr., who’s active after returning from a knee injury for a full practice on Friday. Coach Kevin O’Connell had seemed optimistic on Friday that both would play; with Cashman returning, the Vikings will have another valuable defensive piece against Jaguars backup quarterback Mac Jones.
The Jaguars made Trevor Lawrence inactive with the shoulder injury that looked like it would keep him out for the game. So Jones, who threw for a career-high 382 yards against the Vikings in 2022, will start for the Jaguars. It’s a different defense with Brian Flores calling the shots than the Vikings had under Ed Donatell two years ago, and the Jaguars’ offensive line will be without former Vikings guard Ezra Cleveland.
Here’s the full list of inactives:
Vikings: CB Dwight McGlothern, CB Fabian Moreau, OL Dan Feeney, OL Walter Rouse, DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, QB Brett Rypien (emergency third QB)
Jaguars: Lawrence, DE Myles Cole, LG Ezra Cleveland, DT Esezi Otomewo, DT Maason Smith
