Vikings

Vikings-Jaguars inactives: Trevor Lawrence out, Blake Cashman in

The Vikings defense will be at full strength as Jacksonville turns to backup quarterback Mac Jones with starter Trevor Lawrence out with a shoulder injury.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 10, 2024 at 4:54PM
Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss Sunday's game against the Vikings because of an injury to his left non-throwing shoulder. (Chris Szagola/The Associated Press)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Vikings’ defense will be back at full strength Sunday against the Jaguars.

Blake Cashman is set to return from the turf toe injury that’s kept him out the past three games, while the Vikings will also have Ivan Pace Jr., who’s active after returning from a knee injury for a full practice on Friday. Coach Kevin O’Connell had seemed optimistic on Friday that both would play; with Cashman returning, the Vikings will have another valuable defensive piece against Jaguars backup quarterback Mac Jones.

The Jaguars made Trevor Lawrence inactive with the shoulder injury that looked like it would keep him out for the game. So Jones, who threw for a career-high 382 yards against the Vikings in 2022, will start for the Jaguars. It’s a different defense with Brian Flores calling the shots than the Vikings had under Ed Donatell two years ago, and the Jaguars’ offensive line will be without former Vikings guard Ezra Cleveland.

Here’s the full list of inactives:

Vikings: CB Dwight McGlothern, CB Fabian Moreau, OL Dan Feeney, OL Walter Rouse, DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, QB Brett Rypien (emergency third QB)

Jaguars: Lawrence, DE Myles Cole, LG Ezra Cleveland, DT Esezi Otomewo, DT Maason Smith

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Minnesota Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

