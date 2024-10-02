Fact check: Walz and Vance made questionable claims during only VP debate

The app allows migrants who are not inside the U.S. to schedule an appointment for processing by immigration officials at a designated point of entry. The people using it are not unauthorized immigrants because they are not in the U.S. when they use the scheduling app. When the migrants arrive they can be given humanitarian parole, which allows them to legally live and work in the U.S. temporarily. Once in the U.S. they can apply for asylum or Temporary Protected Status, which is what many of the Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio have.