Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has not said abortion in ninth month is ‘absolutely fine’

But state data on abortions show abortions later in pregnancy are rare and don’t happen at all after a certain point. While abortions increased by 20% in Minnesota in 2022, none occurred in the eighth month of pregnancy. Only two abortions out of more than 12,000 performed in the state happened between 25 and 30 weeks. More than 10,000 of those abortions happened before the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.