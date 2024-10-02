Tim Walz's son witnessed shooting in 2023 at St. Paul rec center

Gov. Tim Walz referenced publicly for the first time Tuesday night during the national vice presidential debate that his 17-year-old son, Gus, had witnessed a shooting while playing volleyball at a rec center in St. Paul.
The incident occurred in 2023 at St. Paul’s Jimmy Lee Center across Lexington Avenue from Central High School.
The shooting outside the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center occurred Jan. 18 and was widely reported, but Gus Walz’s presence that day wasn’t widely known until August when he became a sensation for standing up and tearfully supporting his dad, who was onstage at the Democratic National Convention at Chicago’s United Center.
After Gus Walz’s moment went viral, David Albornoz, St. Paul Parks aquatics supervisor and coach, posted on social media about his friendship with the governor’s son. Albornoz talked about how he came to know Gus Walz through his love of volleyball and post-match tacos.
He also talked about how Gus Walz was in the building when the shooting occurred in the parking lot at the Jimmy Lee, which sits on the corner of Selby Avenue across Lexington from Central High School. Albornoz wrote that Gus “helped keep everyone safe and calm, looking after the kids in the gym with us as I rushed out.”
Gus was a sophomore then but is now a senior at Central High. A Walz spokesman confirmed that Gus Walz was present.
Last year, Exavir D. Binford Jr., a 27-year-old employee of the recreation center and a St. Paul resident, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in the shooting. He was sentenced earlier this year to ten years in prison.
According to a criminal complaint:
Binford said a teenager, identified as J.T., and his group fought at Central and at Jimmy Lee. Binford said that Central staff had called to warn recreation center employees about trouble at the school and rec center staff locked the doors as a precaution, but a fight among girls began.
A witness said Binford told the students to leave and police responded but left. A girl in the group allegedly let her brother into the building. Binford said he objected because the brother was in the group causing trouble.
Fed up, Binford decided to leave work, but told the girl to shut up when hearing her talk about him on his way out. The girl stepped up to Binford, prompting J.T. to intervene.
The two argued, another teen joined in and J.T. allegedly told him to call someone to “bring all the sticks,” which Binford assumed meant to bring weapons.
Binford said he tried to walk away, but the teens knocked him to the ground and he struggled. He got up and fired one shot that hit J.T. in the forehead. Neither teen had a weapon.
The teen survived the shooting but suffered grave injuries and his mother filed a federal lawsuit against the city and Binford.
During Tuesday night's VP debate, Gov. Tim Walz said his son, Gus Walz, was in the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center in St. Paul when a shooting occurred outside.