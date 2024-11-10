“Most important tonight, it was how we responded,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “I thought it was just a great effort by our guys from start to finish. That’s a gutsy effort; we needed to rebound from what we did yesterday, and we came up with a big power-play goal to tie it. I thought we played well enough to win this hockey game, but it took until the last minutes of overtime and a backhand saucer pass and a guy gets it out of midair. A great goal for us and something we can continue to build on.”