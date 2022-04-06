A member of a far-right anti-government group was sentenced to four years and four months in prison for his part in the riots that followed George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police.

Ivan Harrison Hunter, 24, of Boerne, Texas, also must serve three years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota. Hunter is a self-described member of the "Boogaloo Bois."

"Boogaloo" references the group's belief of an impending second civil war that includes a violent uprising against the government, according to the release.

In September, Hunter admitted to traveling from San Antonio to Minneapolis with the intent to riot.

According to the charges, Hunter, who was wearing a skull mask and tactical gear, fired 13 rounds into the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct during the riots of May 2020. He also looted the building and helped set it ablaze, according to the complaint.

The gunfire caused about $85,000 in damage to the building, according to the release.

In June 2020, police in Austin, Texas, stopped a pickup truck carrying Hunter and two other people. He had six loaded magazines for an AK-47-style assault rifle in his tactical vest. Officers also found several semiautomatic rifles and two pistols.

Prosecutors investigating the riots have charged at least four suspected Boogaloo Bois members since September 2020.

Federal agents said Hunter was affiliated with Boogaloo Bois member Steven Carrillo, who pleaded guilty in February to the murder of federal security officer David Patrick Underwood in Oakland, Calif.