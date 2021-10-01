A member of a far-right anti-government group pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis to a federal riot charge in connection with civil unrest after George Floyd's murder.

Ivan Harrison Hunter admitted to traveling from San Antonio, Texas, to Minneapolis "with the intent to participate in a riot," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.

According to charges, Hunter, wearing a skull mask and tactical gear, shot 13 rounds at the south Minneapolis police headquarters while people were inside. He also looted the building and helped set it ablaze, according to the complaint.

Police in Austin, Texas, stopped a pickup truck with Hunter inside with two other people in June 2020. He had six loaded magazines for an AK-47-style assault rifle on his tactical vest. Officers also found several semiautomatic riles and two pistols.

Federal agents found that Hunter was affiliated with Boogloo Bois member Steven Carrillo, who was charged in the May 29, 2020 murder of a federal officer in Oakland, Calif.

The term "Boogaloo" refers to an impending second civil war in the United States associated with violent uprisings against the government.

A criminal complaint against Ivan Harrison Hunter shows photos of him at the scene of the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct the night it burned.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759