Minnesota is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination efforts with a test program allowing for limited doses to be provided in nine sites to people 65 and older as well as teachers and child care providers.

A news release from Gov. Tim Walz called this test a "foundation for mass vaccination clinics in Minnesota communities once the federal government increases vaccine supply."

Until now, vaccine had been reserved for a priority group of roughly 500,000 health care workers or long-term care staff and residents.

"By beginning to serve those age 65 and older, educators and child care workers, we are immunizing for impact," the governor said. "It's a step in the right direction on this long road to recovery."

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported 194,462 people, or 3.5% of the state population, has received first doses and that 38,025 have received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends that the next priority group include people 75 and older, and workers in front-line essential industries, but the Trump administration last week gave states flexibility to expand beyond these groups.

The Walz announcement is only a limited move to expand vaccination into this next priority group of more than 1 million people, which includes other essential workers such as utility crews and police officers, and to people 65 and older.

The nine test sites will begin offering vaccinations to the elderly and teachers by appointment only, starting on Thursday. Eligible people can make appointments on a state website starting at noon Tuesday for vaccinations at the sites in Anoka, Brooklyn Center, Fergus Falls, Marshall, Mountain Iron, North Mankato, Rochester, St. Cloud, and Thief River Falls. Available doses are expected to be a "fraction" of the demand, according to the state website.

State health officials have called vaccine the endgame to a pandemic that has caused 447,349 diagnosed infections and resulted in hospitalizations for 23,428 Minnesotans. The latest tallies include 12 deaths — bringing the state's total to 5,939 — and 980 infections reported on Monday.

The latest state vaccine data also shows a rising rate of distribution efficiency — with 45.1% of Minnesota's immediately available supply being administered. The remaining unused doses include some still being shipped from the federal Operation Warp Speed program to providers in Minnesota, and second doses that must be administered three to four weeks after the first ones.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines showed in clinical trials last year to be 95% effective at preventing the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 if administered on schedule.

Minnesota's vaccination strategy so far has assigned doses to eight regional health care coalitions, which then distribute them to give to health care workers and some long-term care facilities. The rest are diverted to a federal program in which chain pharmacies Walgreens, CVS, and Thrifty White vaccinate long-term care residents, who are at elevated risk of severe illness and have suffered 64% of the COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota.

Walgreens on Monday posted data showing that it had completed vaccine clinics in 103 of 104 assigned nursing homes — accounting for 8,592 people. It also has provided vaccine clinics in 95 of 845 assigned assisted-living facilities, accounting for 4,525 people. CVS is now regularly publicizing its progress as well.

The pharmacies reported that they will have provided first-dose clinics in all assigned nursing homes by week's end. Walz's news release stated that Minnesota remains on track to have at least offered first doses to everyone in the initial priority group by the end of January.

