St. Michael-Albertville senior girls basketball standout Tessa Johnson will be honored Thursday at an event to celebrate her selection to the McDonald's All American team.
Johnson, a 5-10 guard who has committed to play for defending NCAA champion South Carolina in college, is averaging 23.6 points a game this season. She and school leaders will attend a gathering at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the McDonald's restaurant at 350 Central Ave. East in St. Michael.
Johnson is the 20th Minnesotan to be picked for the McDonald's team. She'll play for the West team in the McDonald's All American Game on March 28 in Houston.
Minnesota's McDonald's All Americans:
2022: Maya Nnaji, Hopkins
2021: Chet Holmgren, Minnehaha Academy
2020: Paige Bueckers, Hopkins; Dawson Garcia, Prior Lake; Jalen Suggs, Minnehaha Academy
2019: Matthew Hurt, Rochester John Marshall
2018: Tre Jones, Apple Valley
2014: Tyus Jones, Apple Valley; Reid Travis, DeLaSalle
2013: Nia Coffey, Hopkins; Rebekah Dahlman, Braham
2009: Tayler Hill, Minneapolis South
2007: Cole Aldrich, Bloomington Jefferson
2003: Kris Humphries, Hopkins; Liz Podomonick, Lakeville
2001: Rick Rickert, Duluth East
1998: Joel Przybilla, Monticello
1997: Khalid El-Amin, Minneapolis North
1980: Jim Petersen, St. Louis Park