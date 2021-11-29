A Minneapolis was sentenced to a term topping 25 years for fatally shooting a stranger during a brief encounter at a Lake Street convenience store in Minneapolis earlier this year.

Chaz E. Stubblefield, 33, of Minneapolis, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty in September to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 46-year-old Ryan K. Decker, of St. Cloud, outside the Stop N Shop at 1700 E. Lake St.

With time spent in jail since his arrest, Stubblefield will serve slightly more than 16 1⁄ 2 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

According to the criminal complaint, Decker was in town to help a woman move, and they stopped at the store shortly before midnight on March 24 for a beverage. Decker decided to leave after a security guard told him that he needed to wear a protective mask to remain inside.

On his way out, Decker brushed Stubblefield, who then punched Decker in the back, followed him outside and accused him of uttering a racial epithet. After Decker denied the accusation, Stubblefield spit in his face and shot him.