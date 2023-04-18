Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

1. Swing Dance Night

Lena & the LoveKills kick off an energetic evening of dancing with a fusion of swing, jump blues, R&B and rockabilly. (6:30-8 p.m. Fri., Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington. mallofamerica.com)

2. 'Laughter of Nature'

Vibrant, colorful works fill "The Laughter of Nature: New and Beloved Work by Elizabeth Erickson," featuring paintings and poured drawings. (Noon-6 p.m. Thu.-Sat., ends May 6, Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Mpls. formandcontent.org)

3. Spoken Word

Prize-winning poet and spoken word artist Joshua Bennett presents his newest work, "Spoken Word: A Cultural History," where he tracks the origins and impact of the art form. (7 p.m. Thu., Rondo Community Library, 461 N. Dale St., St. Paul. sppl.org/locations/rd/)

4. Primavera in Plymouth

The three-day show of juried artwork by local and regional artists is an annual springtime arts celebration. (10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.-Sun., Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Av. N. plymouthmn.gov)

5. Eco Expo

Get inspired to go green and celebrate Earth Day with family activities and more than 50 eco exhibitors. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive. edenprairiecenter.com)

6. Free Park Day

Get your outdoors on Saturday when all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas offer free admission to get fresh air and explore nature. Vehicle permits are not needed. (See website for park locations and times. dnr.state.mn.us)

7. Twin Cities True Vintage Show

Those who fancy a throwback outfit can peruse women's and men's vintage clothing dating back to the 1800s. On view are early fabric, antique textiles, jewelry and accessories. (11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Paikka, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul. twincitiestruevintageshow.com)

8. Minnesota State Band

First appearing in April 1898, the State Band celebrates 125 years with an afternoon of historical reflection and music. The program includes the winning entry of the Band's Brass Fanfare Composition Contest and honoring of band alumni. A reception follows. (1 p.m. Sat., Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. mnhs.org)

9. Jody Lulich

Finding courage and strength in healing is the topic of the Minnesota authors' new memoir, "In the Company of Grace." Lulich will read from his book along with a brief conversation and book signing. (7 p.m. Mon., 6 W. 5th St., St. Paul. subtextbooks.com)

10. Dirty Shorts Brass Band

The New Orleans-style brass band transports its audience to the Big Easy with a blend of jazz, blues and Dixie. (7 p.m. Tue., 449 Payne Av., St. Paul. minnesotamusiccafe.com)