Two teenagers have been charged with possessing firearms illegally altered to fire automatically and fleeing police after leaving the funeral of a slain friend in Minneapolis earlier this week, according to criminal charges.

The charges, filed in Hennepin County District court, say that the twin brothers, Quantez and Cortez Ward, 18, were seen riding in a vehicle from which police said they seized three handguns outfitted with devices called auto-sears — also commonly referred to as "Glock switches" — that can turn them fully automatic.

Neither brother has legal representation as of Wednesday afternoon; they're each scheduled to make their initial court appearances on Thursday, at which time the court could assign them an attorney.

Minneapolis police and Hennepin County Sheriff's personnel were conducting surveillance at a funeral for 15-year-old Santana Jackson on Jan. 17 when they spotted the brothers arriving, according to the charges. Authorities learned beforehand that the brothers would be in attendance, and would likely be carrying handguns modified to fire fully automatic.

Jackson, who was suspected of gang activity, was shot to death on New Year's Eve in an apparent robbery gone wrong. The other boy, 16, was also wounded by gunfire, but survived.

The brothers were seen getting into a black Jeep being driven by 21-year-old Muhnee Bailey, which later fled from officers after police pulled the SUV over at the Winner gas station on W. Broadway Avenue. After the SUV crashed, police arrested Cortez Ward at the scene; his brother, Quantez, and Bailey were taken into custody after a brief foot chase, the charges said. Authorities said they recovered three modified handguns from the vehicle; DNA testing is pending.

In a follow-up interview, Bailey admitted to fleeing police, but denied knowing anything about the guns found in the vehicle, according to the charges.

Authorities and crime prevention workers say they've noticed the souped-up firearms popping up at crime scenes with frightening frequency in recent months.

Regular semiautomatic guns fire one round for each time a trigger is pulled, but an automatic gun will shoot continuously until the trigger is released. The illegal conversion devices can be quickly and easily be fitted onto a Glock handgun by removing the polymer slide cover plate, a process that requires little technical expertise. They are readily available to buy on the Dark Web or made at home on 3-D printers, law enforcement officials say.

Earlier this week, prosecutors charged Javeyon D. Tate, 21, with playing a role in the incident, alleging that Tate drove the two teenage boys to the scene, knowing that they intended to rob a man under the guise of carrying out a shoe sale. Tate faces one count each of first-degree riot and first-degree aggravated robbery.

It is not clear whether the man who shot the two boys will be charged or whether he had legal authority to carry a weapon.