Two juveniles were charged in connection with a drug deal-related shooting in Bloomington earlier this month.

A 16-year-old was charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree assault. The County Attorney’s Office has moved to certify him as an adult in the case.

A 15-year-old alleged accomplice was also charged. His identity and the nature of his charges were not released because of his age.

According to the charges: Bloomington police responded to a shooting March 6 near 8300 S. Chicago Av., but found no victims or suspects. A witness reported seeing two males running from the scene.

Richfield police found a red Lexus parked on W. 66th Street with three shooting victims inside. A 19-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the face. He was treated and survived. Two other victims were not injured. There were two bullet holes in the car.

Police at the shooting scene found three bullet casings and surveillance video of the incident, the charges said.

The video allegedly showed the 15-year-old waiting outside as the 16-year-old ran across a lawn and out of view. The 15-year-old then spoke with the occupants of the car.

“There is a sudden eruption of gunfire, and the video captures a flash of a gun being shot off screen,” the charges said.

The 16-year-old allegedly reappeared on camera and ran off with the 15-year-old.

The victims told police they were in the area for a drug deal, and the suspect weapon was later recovered from the 16-year-old’s bedroom, the charges said.