A teenage driver died in a fiery two-vehicle collision over the weekend in Oakdale, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 3:45 a.m. Saturday near N. 50th Street and Hadley Avenue, police said.

An 18-year-old man from Lake Elmo was declared dead at the scene by emergency responders, according to police.

The other motorist, a 38-year-old man from Oakdale, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment of noncritical injuries.

The drivers' identities have not yet been released, and police have yet to explain the circumstances leading up to the collision.