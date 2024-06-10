Nitrates that contaminated rural well water, an iron foundry that fouled the air in a south Minneapolis neighborhood, a potato farm that overused a sensitive underground aquifer — in all of these cases, a group of environmental organizations claim, the state of Minnesota failed in its duty to protect the environment.

Now, the coalition of 16 groups is urging lawmakers to hold hearings on the state's environmental protection, and make state agency leaders in Gov. Tim Walz' administration answer for several recent episodes. They claim the four state agencies responsible for protecting the environment — the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Department of Natural Resources, Department of Health and Department of Agriculture — have offered too little oversight of the polluters and industries they should be regulating, at the expense of other Minnesotans.

The coalition is specifically asking lawmakers to hold informational hearings. Walz would have to call a special session for lawmakers to take any action, and he has said he would not do that this summer, even though legislators failed to pass an infrastructure bonding bill this year.

"Multiple organizations and individuals have tried to get the Walz administration's attention on this. But they refuse to acknowledge the problem or propose meaningful solutions. It's time for the Legislature to exercise their oversight authority and hold hearings," Margaret Levin, state director of Sierra Club North Star Chapter, said in a press release.

Spokespeople for Walz and the four agencies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a newly launched website, the environmental groups highlight 12 recent cases where they say the state fell short, spanning across the state and covering industries from metalwork to agriculture to mining.

In south Minneapolis, neighbors of Smith Foundry reported bad odors and pollution from the foundry and a neighboring asphalt plant for years. But it wasn't until a surprise inspection in May 2023 that the Environmental Protection Agency found issues with air filters, broken equipment, poor record keeping and fine black dust that built up all over the interior of Smith and sometimes escaped through doors and windows.

The fact that federal officials had initiated the case sparked a wave of anger in the East Phillips neighborhood, because of the many prior complaints to the state, and because Smith was operating under a two-decade-old air pollution permit that MPCA was still updating. EPA recently settled its enforcement case with Smith, which will close down its major operations within the next year.

Another of the group's top concerns: the state's decades-long failure to protect drinking water in southeastern Minnesota from nitrate contamination, which largely comes from fertilizers and manure spread on crop fields.

Minnesota agencies have spent hundreds of millions of dollars and decades of effort to try to reduce nitrate contaminating drinking water and rivers. But despite numerous programs designed to encourage farmers to change their ways, purchases of fertilizer keep growing.

Frustrated residents, many with contaminated private wells, called for the federal government to intervene. In November, the EPA found that the water supply for around 9,200 people in southeastern Minnesota could be contaminated with dangerous levels of nitrate. In a letter to state regulators, the EPA ordered the agencies to immediately notify residents of the danger, provide them with bottled water and come up with a plan to reduce the pollution.

A handful of the case studies mentioned, however, were recently cited by agency officials and Walz' office as the inspiration for a change in state law that has empowered MPCA to take stronger action against polluters. The agency can now order an emergency shutdown of a polluting site in a range of different circumstances, and netted $5 million in funding that will fund 22 new positions to enforce clean air rules.

The groups that have signed on to the campaign include Climate Generation, Clean Up the River Environment (CURE) East Phillips Neighborhood Institute, Friends of the Boundary Waters, Health Professionals for a Healthy Climate, the Izaak Walton League, Minnesota Environmental Justice Table, Minnesota Environmental Partnership, Minnesota Interfaith Power & Light, Minnesota Well Owners Organization, MN350, Pollinator Friendly Alliance, Sierra Club, TakeAction Minnesota, Waadookawaad Amikwag (Those Who Help Beaver), and WaterLegacy.

