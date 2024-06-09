Authorities issued an emergency alert Sunday seeking help in finding a 4-year-old boy last seen in Hopkins.
The boy is described as being black, about 3.5 feet tall and 40 pounds. He has short, curly black hair. He is autistic and nonverbal and may be without clothes and shoes, according to the alert.
He was last seen near Chorus Apartments in Hopkins around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the alert said. The boy is easily startled by noise and may be drawn to water.
The alert asks anyone who sees the boy to call 911 immediately.
