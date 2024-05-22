One of four occupants of an off-road vehicle that crashed after dark north of Duluth has died, and officials suspect alcohol played a role in the wreck.

The crash of the side-by-side machine occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on May 6 near the intersection of N. Pike Lake Road and Helm Road in Canosia Township, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders took the vehicle's occupants to Duluth area hospitals for treatment of their injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

A 17-year-old girl has since died at Essentia Duluth hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office. The others, two women ages 18 and 23, and a 27-year-old man were less seriously injured.

Officials have yet to release the identities of the girl or others who were riding with her. They also have not disclosed who was operating the machine or when the girl died.

"Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash," a sheriff's office statement read, "and the incident remains under investigation."

The sheriff's office added that it intends to refer its criminal investigation "in the coming weeks" to the St. Louis County County Attorney's Office for consideration of charges.