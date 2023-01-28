A teenager who was shot in the neck Friday night on St. Paul's East Side was conscious and breathing when he was transported to the hospital, police said.

St. Paul police officers were dispatched to Pedersen Street and Conway Avenue near the Conway Community Center at 6:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a male juvenile had been shot.

Officers located a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot injury to his neck. He was "conscious and breathing" when he was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made. No further information on the victim was available from Regions Hospital on Saturday

It's unclear whether the incident occurred at the community center.

Last week, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the city will hire an outside firm to audit its recreation center policies, after a staff member allegedly shot and critically injured a teenager.

Earlier this month, the now-former staff member, 26-year-old Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr., was charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with a shooting outside Oxford Community Center. The 16-year-old victim was critically wounded.