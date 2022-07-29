ROCHESTER – Taylor Ledwein of New Prague Golf Club won her second career Minnesota Golf Association Women's Amateur Championship on Friday, emerging from a crowd at the top of the leaderboard by shooting 3-under-par 68 and finishing with a three-day total of 3-over 216 at Rochester Golf and Country Club.

Her 68 was the low round of the tournament and the only round to be played in the 60s. Only one other round was played below par in three days.

Ledwein, who entered the day four shots back of Leah Skaar, birdied the first and the fifth hole to take the outright lead, fell into a tie with Aayushi Sarkar at the top with a bogey on No. 7 and then reclaimed the lead with another birdie to start the back nine.

Ledwein, a two-time Class 3A state champion at New Prague who golfed collegiately at Bradley, also won the tournament in 2018. She lost in a playoff to Sophia Yoemans last year.

Ledwein won her second MGA title in as many months, having beaten Skaar 1 up to win the Women's Match Play on June 23 at Burl Oaks Golf Club.

Kathryn VanArragon (74) and Skaar (75) finished in a tie for second at 219, followed by Sarkar (73) at 220. Hannah Boraas shot 71 and finished fifth at 224.