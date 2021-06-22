Target on Tuesday pledged to eliminate landfill waste and greenhouse gas emissions its business generates over the next 20 years.

The sustainability campaign that the retailer calls "Target Forward" is committed to not only environmental goals but also equity objectives, Target announced Tuesday.

"We know sustainability is tied to business resiliency and growth, and that our size and scale can drive change that is good for all," said Brian Cornell, the Minneapolis-based company's chief executive, in a statement. "Target Forward influences every corner of our business, deepens our collaboration with our partners and builds on our past efforts to ensure a better future for generations to come."

Target has pledged to have zero waste and emissions across its operations and supply chain. The goal is a circular chain, using materials that are regenerative, recycled or sourced sustainably to create products that are more durable, can be repaired or recyclable.

By 2030, Target aims to be the market leader for "creating and curating inclusive, sustainable brands and experiences," the company said.

Also by 2023, Target has previously announced it has committed to increase its number of Black employees to 20% of all of its workers. According to numbers shared last fall, about 15% of Target's total workforce is Black.

"We want our guests to turn to Target first when they think about sustainability," said Amanda Nusz, senior vice president of corporate responsibility at Target and president of the Target Foundation, in a statement. "We know that the only way to make that possible is by putting both people and the planet at the center of our efforts, as we co-create with our guests, our partners and the communities we serve."