An arrest connected to the sprawling federal investigation of the student meals program was made Wednesday, when FBI agents seized one of the owners of Empire Market & Cuisine as he attempted to board a flight to Amsterdam at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Mohamed Jama Ismail, 49, was charged with knowingly making a false statement when he applied for a new passport in March after authorities seized his passport during a January raid of his house. Ismail falsely claimed that he lost his passport at home, according to the criminal complaint that was unsealed Thursday afternoon. Ismail used the new passport when he checked in for his flight, the complaint says.

"His motive was not fleeing the country," said St. Paul attorney Patrick Cotter, who is representing Ismail. "His motive was simply to go see his family. That's why he had a return flight."

Ismail's wife and five children live in Kenya, which is where Ismail was scheduled to fly after a layover in Amsterdam, according to the charges. Cotter said Ismail's father also lives in Kenya.

As one of the owners of Empire Cuisine & Market, Ismail and his partners collected at least $16 million as one of the main meal providers for Feeding Our Future, according to search warrant records unsealed by federal authorities in January. According to the warrants , the FBI alleges $11.1 million of the $16 million received by Empire or its affiliates was misappropriated.

Ismail personally received $2.2 million in program funds, according to the charges. Ismail told investigators that he owns 20 percent of Empire, the charges say.

Ismail and his business partner allegedly used millions of dollars in program money to purchase homes and other real estate, including a $575,000 single-family home in Savage, two lakefront lots in Prior Lake, a $1.5 million home in Prior Lake and $1 million commercial property in Louisville, Kentucky.

Investigators said they seized $6 million from bank accounts controlled by Ismail, his business partner and their companies.

Cotter declined to address Ismail's involvement in the meals investigation.

"I am not going to comment on that," Cotter said. "We will address that in court, where it belongs."

According to the criminal charges, Ismail was told that he was the target of a federal investigation and would likely be indicted on Feb. 1, about 10 days after the government raided the offices of Empire, Feeding Our Future and other companies accused of fraud.

Ismail told investigators that his wife and children moved to Kenya in 2018 and that he owns three pieces of real estate there. He told agents that his wife splits her time between Kenya and the U.S., but the government said that is not true because she has not returned to the U.S. since 2018.

Agents seized Ismail's passport while searching his home in January. Two months later, Ismail applied for a new passport, telling authorities that he needed a new one because he had "lost" his old passport, according to the complaint. He also claimed to have filed a police report involving the loss of his passport, which federal investigators said is also not true.

It is a crime to make a false statement when applying for a passport.

Ismail received his new passport on March 22 and booked a flight from Rochester, Minn., to Kenya on April 4. He was scheduled to fly through Amsterdam.

Ismail was arrested on the jetway at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after the flight arrived in Minneapolis for a short layover. According to the complaint, he had checked five suitcases and was pulling a carry-on suitcase at the time of his arrest. He made an initial appearance in federal court today. He remains in Sherburne County jail.

Empire's main business is a small restaurant and adjoining grocery in downtown Shakopee.

The company was started by Ismail and Abdiaziz Farah in April 2020, shortly after the pandemic forced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to declare a state of emergency. The company quickly created a network of other providers that claimed to be serving more than 160,000 meals a day at 25 sites in Minnesota, according to the FBI.

The IRS filed a tax lien against Farah in 2018 for $89,516 that was released in August 2021. The grocery store faced financial problems of its own last year: The state levied a $3,419 tax lien against the business in June 2021 that was released two months later, and American Express won a $15,846 court judgment against the grocery and Farah's co-owner in July that was settled after a month.

The FBI alleges in search warrants that one of Empire's busiest sites supposedly operated at 1506 Southcross Drive in Burnsville, where the company claimed more than 50,000 meals were served in November 2021. But a federal agent surveilled the site the day before Thanksgiving and saw "no activity." The agent also found no evidence of meals being served several days in December.

Through her attorney, Feeding Our Future director Aimee Bock said that she hasn't reimbursed Empire for meals since June 2021. "Ms. Bock visited the site and was very upset about the quality of the food," attorney Kenneth Udoibok said earlier this year.

While the Ismail is not charged with fraud related to the federal nutrition programs in the complaint unsealed Thursday, it's not uncommon for authorities to arrest and charge an individual with a lesser crime before adding additional charges, said Jeff Van Nest, who retired this year from the FBI and teaches legal writing at the University of Minnesota Law School.

The FBI unsealed more than 200 pages of search warrants Jan. 20, revealing publicly that the agency had started an investigation last May into a "large-scale scheme" to defraud the government. Investigators allege more than a dozen people used tens of millions of dollars meant to reimburse them for providing meals to children in need instead for lakefront homes, luxury cars and other personal use.

Three months later, no related charges have been filed despite the FBI searching for evidence related to mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

Van Nest, who also works for the Center of the American Experiment, couldn't comment about this specific case but he said that, generally, FBI agents will unseal cases when it's clear no evidence will be destroyed or the case could be negatively impacted. Once information is public, it could help investigators gather tips from the public. But it can vary how long it takes to sift through evidence gathered from search warrants before authorities file charges – if any charges are brought at all, Van Nest said.

"The FBI has really one shot to get it right," he said. "No one wants to see anybody rush through a case … The public expects that charging decisions are going to be made when all of the evidence is in, all of the investigative leads have been run to ground and there's no stone left unturned."

Staff writers Kelly Smith and Stephen Montemayor contributed to this report.