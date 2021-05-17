Target will no longer require vaccinated customers and employees to wear masks in its stores unless mandated by local ordinances.

"Given the CDC's updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it's required by local ordinances," the Minneapolis-based retailer announced Monday morning. "Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated, and we'll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores."

Target is joining other major retailers such as Walmart and Costco on updating the mask requirement after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask in most settings. A Target spokesman had said late last week that the company was reviewing updated guidance as it examined its coronavirus safety measures.

The announcement has caused some confusion as local jurisdictions have weighed how to adjust their laws and businesses and retail outlets have also grappled with whether or not to change their internal rules.

Most Target stores have required masks since last spring because of local and state requirements, and the retailer had required them in all stores since August.

Target is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments at nearly all of its CVS pharmacies within its stores.