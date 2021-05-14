Minnesota businesses on Friday scrambled to adjust to the swift and unexpected end to mask mandates, after a hectic year in which workers and customers were expected to comply. Most were staying the course for now as they reassess policies.

After the Centers for Disease Control on Thursday said mask-wearing is not needed by vaccinated people in most circumstances, Gov. Tim Walz said he would lift the Minnesota mandate on Friday, but businesses would still have the right to set their own policies.

The Mall of America is loosening its masking and social distancing policies while it seeks input from retailers.

"At this time, we are going to continue requiring team members to wear masks. We are also going to require all Nickelodeon Universe guests to wear masks," MOA said in a statement. "All other guests in Mall commons areas will be strongly encouraged to wear masks and follow our individual tenant store and restaurant mask policies. ... We will continue evaluating the impact of this new guidance in an effort to make thoughtful decisions for the safety of our team members, guests, and tenants."

Richfield-based Best Buy said it also is "having discussions and reviewing its policies."

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. will continue all of its coronavirus safety measures in all stores, including masks and social distancing while reviewing updated guidance from the CDC, spokesman Brian Harper-Tibaldo said in an e-mailed statement.

With vaccines shown to be effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus and reducing hospitalizations, the CDC said Thursday that people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus no longer need to wear face masks, indoors or outdoors, for most situations.

With the caveats Walz put in place and the exceptions in the CDC recommendations, confusion abounds.

Minnesota manufacturers, including Donaldson Cos. and Graco, said they still are sorting out the ambiguous messages from President Joe Biden, Walz and the CDC and how they fit with mask mandates in cities like Minneapolis.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the full round of shots. The rules bring up questions for front-line workers, who have no way of knowing whether those they come into contact with have been fully vaccinated. And while businesses are allowed to mandate that their employees get vaccines, most are choosing to provide incentives for their workers to roll up their sleeves.

Staff writer Nicole Norfleet contributed to this report.